iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Shares Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 0.59% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPOL opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.