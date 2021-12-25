iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,269,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,181,000 after acquiring an additional 325,609 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 77,785 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 849,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,589,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,892,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37.

