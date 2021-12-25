iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Boosted by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned 0.25% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $133.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

