IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Get IronNet alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IronNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07. IronNet has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

In other news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IronNet (IRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.