Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up about 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 365,854 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,233 shares of company stock worth $1,274,824 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $51.30 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

