Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Invitae alerts:

NYSE NVTA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 2,794,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Invitae has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 68.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.