Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.57% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $57.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

