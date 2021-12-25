Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Stake Lifted by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of RGI stock opened at $193.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $151.18 and a 1 year high of $201.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.63.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

