Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $99,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 577.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $635.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.