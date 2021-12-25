Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.