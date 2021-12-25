Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Sells 24,500 Shares of Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $249,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Hock Ming Ting sold 6,600 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $60,984.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Hock Ming Ting sold 11,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $99,000.00.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of 156.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

