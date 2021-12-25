Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Sells $360,848.25 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 22,911 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $360,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $17.27 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.