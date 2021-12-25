Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $183,865.95 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $183,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $158.54 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

