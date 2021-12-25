Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Sells $1,034,964.76 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,034,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PINS opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

