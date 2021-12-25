Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Sells $3,603,400.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $183.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.97.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.