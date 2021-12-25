Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $301,780.50 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20.

NYSE DK opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

