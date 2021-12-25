Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Insider Sells $463,445.40 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $7.39 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,704,000 after buying an additional 1,840,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after buying an additional 4,449,949 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,843,000 after buying an additional 2,644,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after buying an additional 1,257,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 72,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.