Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires 1,940 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk acquired 1,940 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,832.

Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk acquired 1,370 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,946.20.

WCP opened at C$7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.12. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.46 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.08.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

