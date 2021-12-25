Insider Buying: Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Director Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WERN stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

