Insider Buying: Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $10,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 300 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $6,753.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 1,100 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $3,883.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 300 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $7,023.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.91 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price objective on Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

