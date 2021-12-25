Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Buys C$90,250.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,209,268.85.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$202,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 16,175 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total value of C$340,322.00.

Shares of NOA opened at C$18.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$525.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.44. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$11.48 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOA. National Bankshares raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.88.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

