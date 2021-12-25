Insider Buying: Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Insider Buys 675,000 Shares of Stock

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) insider Weifeng Huang bought 675,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$894,375.00 ($634,308.51).

Weifeng Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Weifeng Huang sold 3,000,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$3,240,000.00 ($2,297,872.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 9.90.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

