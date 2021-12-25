Insider Buying: IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) CEO Purchases $279,090.00 in Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $279,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The firm has a market cap of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of -154.08 and a beta of 0.90. IKONICS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNX. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in IKONICS in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IKONICS in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in IKONICS in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in IKONICS in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in IKONICS in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.