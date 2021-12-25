Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $20,580.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $20,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 57,888 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

