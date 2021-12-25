Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $20,580.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $20,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 57,888 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
