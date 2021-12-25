Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Trading Up 0.6%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

