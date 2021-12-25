Innovative Portfolios Has $303,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Globe Life makes up approximately 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.