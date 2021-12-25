Innovative Portfolios Acquires 626 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after buying an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 885,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,024,000 after buying an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

