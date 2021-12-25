Innovative Portfolios Acquires 307 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.