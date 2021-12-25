InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INNV. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of INNV opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge during the second quarter valued at $23,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in InnovAge by 1,555.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 861,517 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 84.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 715,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 449,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 24.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 355,676 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.