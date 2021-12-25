Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Shares Up 2%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) shares shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.02. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

About Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

