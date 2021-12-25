Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,623 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.68% of Ingredion worth $99,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 95.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ingredion by 9.4% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $94.81 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

