ING Groep NV Has $3.09 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.8% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Shares of DFS opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

