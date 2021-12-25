ING Groep NV Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after acquiring an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $203.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $139.13 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

