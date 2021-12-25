ING Groep NV Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $179,663,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 80.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,336,000 after buying an additional 849,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

