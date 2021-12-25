ING Groep NV Has $2.78 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

ING Groep NV grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

