ING Groep NV Buys 514 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $201.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $205.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

