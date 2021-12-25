ING Groep NV Buys 148 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

WST stock opened at $459.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.