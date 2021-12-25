ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $245.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.