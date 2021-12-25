Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as low as C$3.69. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 7,475 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76. The firm has a market cap of C$106.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$238.81 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.