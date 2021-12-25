Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zynga were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 0.13. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.