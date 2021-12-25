Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK opened at $240.78 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

