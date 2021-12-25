Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 47,823 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,823 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Creative Planning increased its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after buying an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in United Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of UAL opened at $44.87 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

