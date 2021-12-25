Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.