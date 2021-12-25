Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 337 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 83.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.44%.

AB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.