Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 3,437 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of INGR opened at $94.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

