IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INAB. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a report on Sunday, September 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on IN8bio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INAB opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. IN8bio has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $5,520,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

