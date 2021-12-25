iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 310 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.10). Approximately 6,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 29,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.17).

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73. The stock has a market cap of £589.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 303.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 8.12 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. iEnergizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

