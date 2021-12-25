IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $88,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $645.02 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $626.70 and a 200-day moving average of $644.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

