Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.26

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 238519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $637.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.30.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

