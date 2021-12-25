ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $310.10

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $310.10 and last traded at $300.55, with a volume of 3184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.41 and its 200-day moving average is $254.35. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11,175.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 226,295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

